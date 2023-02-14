Inside the Golden Age of Servicing

On Wednesday, February 15, the latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series will be held at 1:00 p.m. Central when, in partnership with Sagent, “Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing” will be presented.

The Five Star Institute Webinar series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It's the best source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Higher rates and fintech advances make 2023 a golden age for mortgage servicers, with steadier revenue from lower payoff probability and deeper relationships from better use of customer data. But 2023 will also be the age of consumer data accountability for both lenders and the fintechs that power them. Don’t miss this deep dive with top servicing and fintech pros who will cover:

What consumers expect from engagement and privacy/protection perspectives

The best consumer engagement practices in a 2023 regulatory context

Top consumer data risks lender/servicers and fintechs have in 2023

Who among borrowers, lender/servicers, and fintechs own consumer data

Featured speakers for this Five Star-hosted webinar include Wendy Lee, EVP, Chief Legal Officer for Sagent; Sara Lazarus, VP of Trust & Security for Stavvy; Jan Duke, COO for a360inc; and Vanessa Arias, Senior Corporate Counsel for Altisource.

Lee serves as EVP, Chief Legal Officer for Sagent, and has been engaged as a legal executive in mortgage servicing and technology for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Sagent, she built a private practice focused on mortgage servicing and real estate. As both a front-line lawyer and executive leader, she helped grow and shape the culture, internal governance, and customer experience in law firm life. Lee also has in-house experience, being part of founding teams for a few technology startups and an in-house counsel at a publicly traded bank engaging with servicing operations. As Chief Legal Officer of Sagent, Lee's focus is on providing practical guidance to support the responsible growth and evolution of the company with an eye toward all customers and consumers who have a role in the mortgage servicing ecosystem.

As the Head of Trust and Security at Stavvy, Lazarus leads the security, site reliability engineering, and corporate IT teams. She cares deeply about safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data through enabling the best work of psychologically safe, high-performing teams. Lazarus brings over 15 years of technology experience to these efforts. She previously built a world-class 24x7x365 Computer Security Incident Response Team at Salesforce, specializing in the security operations and incident response of their most sensitive cloud environments.

Duke provides strategic leadership for a360, and utilizes her extensive industry experience to create customized solutions to resolve operational challenges for clients. Her primary focus is consulting in the areas of management, business-process improvement, and technology. She also oversees business development efforts, solutions delivery, and provides operational leadership guidance. Duke began her career in the consumer-packaged goods industry and later moved to the legal field where she has held senior leadership positions in human resources, information technology, support services, operations management, and compliance.

Serving as Legal Counsel for Altisource since 2014, Arias works with management and employees to ensure laws are being kept and compliance continues to be met. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing” webinar.