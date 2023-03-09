Cenlar Appoints Michelle DeHart as VP of Loan Operations

Cenlar FSB has announced that Michelle DeHart has joined the company as VP of Loan Operations, Escrow. DeHart will spearhead all escrow functions including tax, insurance, flood insurance and escrow analysis.

DeHart, who has 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking and financial services industry, will be responsible for the escrow team’s financials, staffing, controls and compliance. She will also lead initiatives that will provide operational efficiencies and enhance risk mitigation while delivering and executing on Cenlar’s business plan objectives.

“With Michelle’s breadth and depth of knowledge in the mortgage servicing industry, she is a valuable asset to our team. Having managed large-scale servicing operations, we will lean on Michelle’s expertise and are confident that she will deliver the best possible solutions for Cenlar, our clients and their homeowners,” said SVP of Loan Operations Bill Moffett.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Michelle served at Home Point Financial as Senior Director of Escrow where she was paramount in building out the company’s escrow area. Upon the acquisition of the subservicing portfolio by ServiceMac, she joined the company as a VP overseeing property insurance and mortgage insurance. Additionally, DeHart has had a diverse career in the mortgage industry in which she spent many years in the default space with a specialty in REO, foreclosure, claims and bankruptcy. She also has experience in vendor management, client relations, Enterprise Risk Management and project management. Michelle has served in various roles for other large financial institutions, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team,” said DeHart. “My objective is to strengthen Cenlar’s escrow area by leveraging technology and automating wherever possible to enhance operational efficiencies and deliver the best outcomes for Cenlar, our clients and their homeowners.”