USFN Cancels Industry Events

in Featured, News, REO 10 hours ago 68 Views

USFN has announced that it is canceling two of its upcoming events in response to COVID-19: USFNstruct and the USFN REO/Eviction Issues Seminar. The announcement follows the cancellation of Five Star Global's spring conference schedule, including the Single-Family Rental Summit, the Government Forum, and the National Mortgage Servicing Association Spring meeting.

USFN issued the following statement:

"In the interest of the USFN community's health and wellness, and due to the increasing number of travel bans, USFN has decided to cancel both April 2020 events - USFNstruct in Philadelphia and USFN REO/Eviction Issues Seminar in Denver. Please watch your email for expanded webinar offerings over the coming months to keep you updated about critical issues and information."

"We would appreciate the opportunity to transfer your registration to one of our future 2020 events - USFNdustry Forum on June 9-11 or USFN Legal Issues Seminar on July 17. We will begin processing registration credits for future events or refunds tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020 between the hours of 9am to 4pm. All registered attendees will be receiving an email soon with further details and transfer options."

During a press conference Thursday, WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans. This epidemic can be pushed back, but only with a collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government."

Also on Thursday, the Senate voted to approve an $8.3 billion emergency spending package designed to help combat the virus. President Trump signed his approval of that package on Friday morning.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
