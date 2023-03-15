Home / Daily Dose / Weinstock Promoted to Essent Group’s CFO
Weinstock Promoted to Essent Group’s CFO

Essent Group Ltd., a leading provider of mortgage insurance and reinsurance, announced today the promotion of David B. Weinstock to the role of SVP, CFO of Essent Group Ltd. Weinstock has served as interim Chief Financial Officer since June 28, 2022, and as VP and Chief Accounting Officer since 2009. 

“Dave brings a deep understanding of our business and the mortgage insurance industry,” said Mark Casale, Chairman and CEO. “I look forward to his leadership as Chief Financial Officer and continued support of our business and long-term growth of the Essent franchise.” 

Weinstock brings more than 25 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting, and controls. Prior to joining Essent, he held a series of senior management positions at Advanta Corp. and was also a senior manager at Arthur Andersen LLP. Weinstock holds a BS in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and is a certified public accountant. 

“I am excited about the Chief Financial Officer role and partnering with Essent’s senior team in support of Mark and our business,” said Weinstock. “I also look forward to leading our finance team as Essent continues to grow the franchise.” 

