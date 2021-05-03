Soar to New SFR Heights With May’s DS News

This May, DS News’ parent company, the Five Star Institute, will once again host our Single-Family Rental (SFR) Summit, bringing together subject-matter experts to explore solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing; strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments related to technology and professional services. The Summit will unfold on May 12 at the Four Seasons Los Colinas in Irving, Texas. We hope many of you will be able to join us for that event, but we’re also continuing that examination of SFR in this month’s cover story.

You can find full details below, and you can read our May edition of DS News by clicking here.

In “Single-Family Rental Investment Heats Up,” representatives of Civic Financial Services, Global Strategic, Lima One Capital, Marketplace Homes, Pintar Investment Company, PlanOmatic, Property Loan Exchange, RCN Capital, and more discuss why SFR is a solid bet for investors. Check out the story and enjoy insights from some of these same experts at our SFR Summit on the 12th.

Next up, Brad Geisen, CEO of BK Global, asks “Is Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Broken?” Bankruptcy was created to give individuals a legal vehicle to settle debts or negotiate manageable terms. In this piece, Geisen explores whether the current process denies debtors and creditors their rights.

In “Overcoming Digital Distrust,” Steve Comer, AVP of Financial Services and Insurance sales at Hyland, discusses why today’s consumers expect a proactive approach to deliver the innovative products and services they need.

Also in this issue, we bring you “Dispelling Mentorship Myths” by Yvette Gilmore, SVP of Servicing Product Strategy for ServiceLink. Mentorship, especially for women and other members of underrepresented groups, can help open doors. Here’s why mentorship is still relevant in the modern mortgage workplace.

Finally, Jane Bond, Managing Partner of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, breaks down how Florida's Supreme Court has mandated that most foreclosure cases will now either be considered a streamlined case or a general civil case under a recently ordered amendment.