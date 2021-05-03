Home / Featured / Soar to New SFR Heights With May’s DS News
Soar to New SFR Heights With May’s DS News

in Featured, Print Features

This May, DS News’ parent company, the Five Star Institute, will once again host our Single-Family Rental (SFR) Summit, bringing together subject-matter experts to explore solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing; strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments related to technology and professional services. The Summit will unfold on May 12 at the Four Seasons Los Colinas in Irving, Texas. We hope many of you will be able to join us for that event, but we’re also continuing that examination of SFR in this month’s cover story. 

You can find full details below, and you can read our May edition of DS News by clicking here.

In “Single-Family Rental Investment Heats Up,” representatives of Civic Financial ServicesGlobal Strategic, Lima One Capital, Marketplace Homes, Pintar Investment CompanyPlanOmaticProperty Loan Exchange, RCN Capital, and more discuss why SFR is a solid bet for investors. Check out the story and enjoy insights from some of these same experts at our SFR Summit on the 12th. 

Next up, Brad Geisen, CEO of BK Global, asks “Is Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Broken?” Bankruptcy was created to give individuals a legal vehicle to settle debts or negotiate manageable terms. In this piece, Geisen explores whether the current process denies debtors and creditors their rights. 

In “Overcoming Digital Distrust,” Steve Comer, AVP of Financial Services and Insurance sales at Hyland, discusses why today’s consumers expect a proactive approach to deliver the innovative products and services they need. 

Also in this issue, we bring you “Dispelling Mentorship Myths” by Yvette Gilmore, SVP of Servicing Product Strategy for ServiceLink. Mentorship, especially for women and other members of underrepresented groups, can help open doors. Here’s why mentorship is still relevant in the modern mortgage workplace. 

Finally, Jane Bond, Managing Partner of McCalla Raymer Leibert Piercebreaks down how Florida's Supreme Court has mandated that most foreclosure cases will now either be considered a streamlined case or a general civil case under a recently ordered amendment.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
