New Tech Leader for Real Estate Tax Provider

13 hours ago

Steve Orgill

LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers nationwide, tapped Steve Orgill as CTO. Orgill, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, is directing the company’s customer-focused digital transformation.

Orgill has a proven track record in developing and executing successful product and technology strategies. His experience with bridging gaps between a company’s operations and technology teams ensure consistent value delivery aligned with business strategy and continued growth.

“Having worked with Steve previously, I have seen first hand his ability to lead enterprise initiatives and build consensus around the introduction of productivity-enhancing technologies,” said John Walsh, CEO, LERETA. “His skill set is uniquely qualified to help support our continued growth.”

Orgill has had several C-suite positions, most recently being COO of First American Settlement Management Solutions. He was VP of Strategic Architecture at Stewart Information Services, CTO at DataQuick Information Systems and CTO at HydrantID. He also had several top executive positions leading change during his tenure at First American and CoreLogic.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the LERETA team leading much-needed change in the industry,” Orgill said. “We are growing our product and technology solutions team comprised of industry experts and cutting-edge tech talent from the LA area. Our goal is to deliver innovative value for customers in support of continued aggressive growth.”

