Brandon McGee Joins BSI Financial as VP

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, announced it has hired Brandon McGee as VP of Mortgage Servicing Rights Transaction Manager. In his new role, McGee will be responsible for the company’s MSR and portfolio acquisitions and overseeing and supporting the day-to-day management of the company’s growing servicing portfolio.

A 15-year veteran of the mortgage industry, McGee comes to BSI from Fannie Mae, where he has worked for the past 11 years, most recently as a Relationship Manager. Before that, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager, where he managed the performance of Fannie Mae’s largest subservicer and MSR investors to meet expectations and requirements related to servicing customer portfolios, investor reporting, delivery accuracy, and other servicing activities. McGee also held various positions in JPMorgan Chase’s mortgage division and at H&R Block Mortgage.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a person of Brandon’s long experience in MSR and portfolio management to the BSI Financial team,” said Larry Goldstone, President of Capital Markets and Lending. “Brandon brings a relationship-based approach to portfolio management and has a proven track record of exceeding performance goals. His passion and flair for problem-solving will serve us well.”

“With a commitment to excellence, an appetite for growth, and a strong focus on relationships, BSI is one of the best mortgage companies in the industry and I’m excited to join this wonderful team,” McGee said.

Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools.

Leveraging a 30-year performance track record, BSI Financial offers clients customized solutions using proprietary digital technology such as BSI ASSET360, an advanced form of RegTech. BSI ASSET360 provides daily reporting on loan condition using exception processing that applies 600 business rules across 10,000 loan-level data elements that are updated daily. With BSI ASSET360, clients have real-time visibility into loan status and performance, affording them choice and control. BSI Financial is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks, and several private investors, and is approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae.