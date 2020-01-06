Avanta Risk Management Launches resBlockTM 3.0

Avanta Risk Management has announced the release of resBlockTM 3.0. This production release includes enhancements and new functionality to improve client’s online experience, further transparency efforts, and move the technology rapidly towards the future.

With the completion of the first phase of blockchain integration into the resBlockTM system, clients will be able to verify the authenticity of HOA documents on the Factom blockchain. “This is the first step in a series of blockchain releases that will provide our industry a faster, safer way to verify key information and establish trust,” said Kevin Brown, CEO of Avanta.

Avanta’s proof of existence model allows partners to verify document timestamps and document integrity on the public Factom blockchain using Factom Inc.'s Harmony Connect. This privacy-preserving solution provides verifiability without revealing actual data or content, establishing additional trust in processing metrics and document authenticity.

"We are excited to partner with Factom to bring blockchain technology to our data suppliers and clients," said Brown. "We will continue to explore the uses of blockchain with a goal to leverage cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to record payment transactions and develop electronic audit trails creating real efficiencies and improving trust across the industry."

Avanta Risk is a property technology company specializing in data acquisition, analytics and services for the real estate industry.

"We use leading edge technologies to simplify the process and eliminate the challenges of data attainment and reliability. Visit avantarisk.com to reduce your costs and enhance your customer experience."

Factom Inc. is an Austin-based blockchain technology company providing data provenance solutions to the public and private sectors around the world.

"Factom specializes in building scalable technology that makes it impossible to falsify the past, solving critical security, efficiency, and privacy-related business problems. For more information, please visit factom.com."