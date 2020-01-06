Home / Headlines / Two Firms Merge to Form Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.
Two Firms Merge to Form Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.

SHD Legal Group P.A. and Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC announced on January 1, 2020, the merger between the two firms to form Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.

These two long-standing default firms have provided creditor representation in judicial states for over 30 years. These seasoned and experienced leaders combine their strength and ability to provide judicial state practices in seven states which include Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The new organization will continue to deliver high-touch legal representation that the judicial process demands, while meeting client expectations of multi-state coverage.

“Combining forces with Steve Lindberg and Tom Anselmo provides an exciting opportunity to expand the strength of our judicial practices in a way that will bring the default industry real added value,” explains Roy Diaz of SHD.

Steve Lindberg of ALA also commented, “SHD and Roy Diaz have always stood for excellent default representation. His firm along with ALA will bring best practices to judicial foreclosures. I am proud to partner with SHD on behalf of our clients.”

The firm will continue to be an active participant and leader in the industry and looks forward to the opportunity to provide quality legal representation in the default sector.

For more information regarding the firm please visit: DALLEGAL.com.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
