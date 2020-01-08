Wells Fargo Names New Risk Officer

Wells Fargo & Company announced that Price Sloan will join the company as Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer, effective January 13. Sloan, a financial services industry veteran with extensive legal and risk management experience, will report to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton and be based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Price brings extensive experience and leadership to this significant role,” said Norton. “Price will be a vital part of my leadership team as we continue to strengthen our risk program.”

As Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer, Sloan will oversee certain interrelated risks across the enterprise pertaining to business lines, corporate functions and the company’s strategic priorities. In addition, he will have responsibility for the oversight and strategic direction of critical enterprise risk programs and international risk oversight.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Sloan held several leadership roles for TD Bank, including Head of Acquisition Integration and TD Ameritrade Bank Product Partnerships, President and CEO of TD Group U.S. Holdings, and Head of Enterprise and Operational Risk Management for TD Bank Group Toronto.

He previously held various risk, legal and business roles at Bank of America, including head of International Operational Risk and Enterprise Reputational Risk, Chief Risk Officer for EMEA, and COO for Global Investment Banking. Sloan holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia.