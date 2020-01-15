LOGS Network Expands Partnership with Janeway Law Firm

Effective January 1 the LOGS Network affiliated law firms of Shapiro, Van Ess & Sherman (Arizona); Shapiro, Van Ess, Sherman & Marth (California); and Shapiro & Sutherland (Oregon and Washington) merged and became part of an expanded Janeway Law Firm footprint.

The Janeway-LOGS partnership now consists of Janeway Law Firm, P.C., a certified woman-owned law firm serving Colorado since 2004 and affiliated with the LOGS Network since 2013; and Janeway Law Firm, LLC, serving Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington.

“As a woman-owned law firm, we are excited about this expansion and our growing opportunity to serve our clients across multiple states,” said Lynn Janeway, Esq., Managing Shareholder of Janeway Law Firm, P.C. (Colorado) and Managing Member of Janeway Law Firm, LLC (Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington).

“With this merger, Lynn’s firm becomes one of the largest woman-owned law firms in the industry and her long career, both as an attorney and businesswoman, is a key differentiator of LOGS’ western states strategy,” said LOGS founder Gerald M. Shapiro, Esq. Shapiro continued, “We are grateful for the foundation of our legacy firms in these states, and LOGS is especially excited about the opportunity to expand the footprint of a woman-owned firm in the region under Lynn’s leadership.”

The name change is effective immediately. Phone numbers and physical addresses in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington have not changed. Existing @LOGS.com email addresses remain active and forward into new @JanewayLaw.com email addresses. A new contact matrix for Janeway Law Firm clients has been distributed.

Learn more about the firm’s history and expanded footprint by visiting LOGS.com/janeway_law_firm.