Linda Orlans Accepts Invite to Harvard Advanced Leadership Team

Linda Orlans, Orlans PC, Executive Chair, has accepted an invitation to join Harvard University’s 2021 Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI). She will have the privilege of working on society’s most pressing challenges with some of the most passionate and talented people in the world.

As a Fellow, Linda plans on turning what she has learned over her lifetime into meaningful change for others. She is passionate about making civil justice more accessible and affordable for all people. It is estimated that 80% of people who go to court do so without a lawyer. Better known as a Justice Gap, Linda looks forward to joining the thought leaders at Harvard and her other ALI cohorts to make the legal system better for all people.

Here's what Harvard published regarding the appointment:

Linda Orlans brings to ALI pioneering experience making legal services more affordable and accessible through lean practices and technological innovation. She is the founding partner of Orlans PC, a multi-state real estate law firm that has received numerous industry awards and recognition, including the Award of Excellence from America’s Mortgage Banking Attorneys for 12 consecutive years. She is also the founder of one of the largest independent real estate title agencies in the U.S.

A champion of Detroit, Linda has served in leadership roles with the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Opera Theatre, Junior Achievement, The Heat and Warmth Fund, and Beyond Basics. She is a trustee, past board chair, and alumna of the year at Michigan State College of Law, trustee for Michigan’s State Building Authority, and a member of the Michigan Supreme Court’s Attorney Discipline Board.

