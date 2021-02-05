Stern & Eisenberg Welcomes Arsenio Rodriguez

Stern & Eisenberg, a leading, regional, full-service law firm, announced changes to its New York Management team. Stern & Eisenberg noted that Arsenio Rodriguez has joined the S&E team as the New York Managing Attorney.

Rodriguez is a seasoned, bi-lingual litigator who brings his experience and superior skills in negotiations, mediation, and trial practice to the firm. S&E described Rodriguez as enthusiastic about client interactions, oral advocacy, motions, and discovery. Rodriguez started his law career at the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, where he tried multiple cases to verdict and negotiated hundreds of plea deals with members of the defense bar in New York. Rodriguez continued to develop his passion for all aspects of litigation representing companies and individuals.

Rodriguez brings a commitment to law and a dynamic approach to partnerships with his clients and team members. He is an alumnus of George Washington University Law School and he graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in Finance and Marketing.

For over forty years, Stern & Eisenberg has built a collaborative, diverse, high-performing team environment that promotes data-driven decision-making, creates innovative opportunities, and allows for performance, operational, and technological seamlessness across its multi-state footprint.