Home / Headlines / Stern & Eisenberg Welcomes Arsenio Rodriguez
Print This Post Print This Post

Stern & Eisenberg Welcomes Arsenio Rodriguez

in Headlines 17 hours ago 91 Views

Arsenio Rodriguez - Stern & Eisenberg - 2.5.2021Stern & Eisenberg, a leading, regional, full-service law firm, announced changes to its New York Management team. Stern & Eisenberg noted that Arsenio Rodriguez has joined the S&E team as the New York Managing Attorney.

Rodriguez is a seasoned, bi-lingual litigator who brings his experience and superior skills in negotiations, mediation, and trial practice to the firm. S&E described Rodriguez as enthusiastic about client interactions, oral advocacy, motions, and discovery. Rodriguez started his law career at the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, where he tried multiple cases to verdict and negotiated hundreds of plea deals with members of the defense bar in New York. Rodriguez continued to develop his passion for all aspects of litigation representing companies and individuals.

Rodriguez brings a commitment to law and a dynamic approach to partnerships with his clients and team members. He is an alumnus of George Washington University Law School and he graduated from Lehigh University with a BS in Finance and Marketing.

For over forty years, Stern & Eisenberg has built a collaborative, diverse, high-performing team environment that promotes data-driven decision-making, creates innovative opportunities, and allows for performance, operational, and technological seamlessness across its multi-state footprint.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Potestivo & Associates Adds Melissa Z. Prantzalos

Potestivo & Associates P.C., a top tier creditors’ rights law firm, announced the hiring of Melissa Z. Prantzalos as Supervising Litigation attorney in the Rochester, Michigan, office of the firm.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.