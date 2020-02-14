Stern & Eisenberg Announces New Managing Attorney

Catherine Di Lorenzo, Esq. has joined the Stern & Eisenberg team as Managing Attorney for the state of Delaware.

Admitted to the Delaware Bar in 2010 and Pennsylvania Bar in 2004, Di Lorenzo comes to S&E with over 20 years of wide-ranging experience in Criminal Law, Litigation and all aspects of default servicing and litigation.

“I am excited to be working with the Stern & Eisenberg team in Delaware and firm-wide, extending my skills and our core values to exceed client expectations”, Di Lorenzo said.

Di Lorenzo started her law career as a Public Defender in Pennsylvania and decided to move in a different direction to embrace her passion to actively litigate in Delaware Superior Court, Bankruptcy Court, and Court of Chancery. Di Lorenzo continued to develop her practice areas focusing on representation of banking institutions with foreclosure filings, foreclosure mediation, loss mitigation negotiation, bankruptcy, debt actions, and title actions. She brings her wide-ranging Managing Attorney oversight to S&E and will lead all aspects of the Delaware operations.

“We are thrilled to have Catherine join the Stern & Eisenberg team to head our Delaware operations. With her understanding of the law and compassion, she is a great addition to provide for all our client needs while upholding the values of Stern & Eisenberg”, said Steven Eisenberg, CEO and Founding Partner.

Di Lorenzo’s main priority is partnering with clients to achieve dynamic communications and processes, enhancing client efficiencies.

Aligning with S&E value and culture, she is striving to provide unparalleled service for her clients and thrives on improving efficiencies by implementing better filing systems, case tracking tools, and conflict management tools.