Cenlar Adds Peter Johnson as VP

Ewing, New Jersey-based Cenlar FSB has announced the addition of Peter A. Johnson as VP of Special Products in Loan Operations, where he will provide leadership over Special Products, including HELOC and Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI).

Johnson, who has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, with two decades-plus spent in mortgage servicing, will be responsible for the Special Products team’s financials, staffing, controls and compliance. In his new role, he will provide vision, direction, and support, and drive continual improvement. As part of the long-term strategy, Johnson will look at ways in which to strengthen Special Products operational efficiencies and risk mitigation–all with an emphasis on creating an environment that places client satisfaction and operational excellence as the highest priority.

“Pete is a valuable addition to Cenlar, and we look forward to leveraging his experience across our Special Products team,” said Cenlar SVP of Servicing Operations Nancie Falcone. “With his multi-faceted experience in enterprise, credit, and operational risk management, Pete will look at automation to enhance our Special Products processes and deliver seamless service.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Pete was EVP and COO at First Heritage Mortgage Services. He was also SVP at Freedom Mortgage, where he was responsible for underwriting, processing, closing and funding, document management post-closing and loan audit, and VP at PHH Mortgage where he led the credit and operational risk divisions.

“I look forward to working with the team and leading initiatives that will enhance operational excellence, and look to implement new technologies to automate processes that will offer a better experience for our clients and their homeowners,” said Johnson.

Cenlar also recently announced the appointment of D. James “Jim” Daras as its new CEO and President. Daras has more than 40 years in the banking and mortgage banking industry, with extensive experience in risk management, banking and corporate finance functions, bank restructuring, company start-ups and venture capital investing.