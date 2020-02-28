National Bankruptcy Services Announces New SVP

National Bankruptcy Services (NBS) is pleased to announce that Bill Mueller has joined the business development team. Bill Mueller is the SVP of National Business Development. Mueller will focus on executing the NBS revenue growth strategy efforts and be responsible for key aspects of customer acquisition, revenue growth management, and national business development.

"Bill has a proven track record of growing client relationships and developing new business for companies that have served the mortgage finance industry," said NBS EVP Matt Slonaker. "We're glad that he is joining our business development team and helping us achieve our organic growth in the mortgage, consumer and automotive industry segments."

Mueller brings more than two decades worth of experience in the financial services industry to NBS and their affiliated law firm, Bonial & Associates, P.C. Prior to joining NBS, Mueller served as Sales Director at Altisource and Equator. Additionally, he has held sales and business development positions at US Real Estate Services, iServe REO, and NRT REO Experts.

"I’m pleased to join a team like National Bankruptcy Services that has delivered exceptional service and solutions to hundreds of financial service firms these past twenty years," said Bill Mueller.