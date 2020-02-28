Home / Headlines / National Bankruptcy Services Announces New SVP
Print This Post Print This Post

National Bankruptcy Services Announces New SVP

in Headlines, News 10 hours ago 55 Views

National Bankruptcy Services (NBS)  is pleased to announce that Bill Mueller has joined the business development team. Bill Mueller is the SVP of National Business Development. Mueller will focus on executing the NBS revenue growth strategy efforts and be responsible for key aspects of customer acquisition, revenue growth management, and national business development.  

"Bill has a proven track record of growing client relationships and developing new business for companies that have served the mortgage finance industry," said NBS EVP Matt Slonaker. "We're glad that he is joining our business development team and helping us achieve our organic growth in the mortgage, consumer and automotive industry segments."

Mueller brings more than two decades worth of experience in the financial services industry to NBS and their affiliated law firm, Bonial & Associates, P.C. Prior to joining NBS, Mueller served as Sales Director at Altisource and Equator. Additionally, he has held sales and business development positions at US Real Estate Services, iServe REO, and NRT REO Experts. 

"I’m pleased to join a team like National Bankruptcy Services that has delivered exceptional service and solutions to hundreds of financial service firms these past twenty years," said Bill Mueller.

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Richard Cordray Reviews His Time at CFPB

In a new book, the former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau discusses his time at the Bureau, and the landmark moments during his tenure.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.