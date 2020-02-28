Home / Headlines / Safeguard Develops Platform for Inspections
Safeguard Develops Platform for Inspections

Safeguard Properties, the mortgage field services company, has developed enhanced controls surrounding insurance loss and other scheduled inspections through its proprietary SafeView Field Services platform.

Utilizing SafeView Inspect, an integrated mobile inspection application, inspectors attempting to contact property occupants to schedule an inspection service are required to document proof of phone calls, voicemail messages and any other efforts to reach out. This eliminates any confusion regarding the inspector's attempts to schedule the inspection.

A video by the company offers an overview of the enhancements developed by Safeguard.

“By adding controls around this process, we are able to provide clients the most up-to-date information regarding contact attempts and, ultimately, the condition of their assets,” said Alan Jaffa, CEO of Safeguard Properties. “Innovations like this allow us to maintain the high level of customer service and quality results our clients expect from Safeguard.”

SafeView Inspect provides full-service field support for our nationwide inspector network. In addition to the new scheduled inspections controls, the app utilizes geolocation technology to confirm the correct property, allows inspectors to obtain required photo documentation with tagged metadata, and applies smart scripting technology to ensure all vital property data is captured.

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
