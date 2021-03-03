Best Homes Title, Schneiderman & Sherman Expand Corporate Team

Best Homes Title Agency, LLC (BHT) and Schneiderman and Sherman, PC (SSPC) announced the hiring of Eric Hamann to the newly formed position of Corporate Controller. In his new role, Hamann will have the responsibility of all accounting-related activities, including tax planning and financial corporate governance.

Hamann, an Oakland University graduate, spent his last eight years working at Rehmann, most recently as a manager in their Advisory & Tax Department.

“We are thrilled to add Eric to this pivotal leadership role within our organizations and are excited for Eric to bring his vast knowledge and experience to our team” said company President Neil Sherman. “Eric has supported our companies for many years while working in public accounting and his previous impact was fantastic. We look forward to working with him daily."

When asked about his move to BHT and SSPC, Hamann had this to say: “I’ve seen this company from the outside and the environment that exists. I’m really excited to join a team with such great people and values.”

Hamann will be working primarily out of the Farmington Hills Headquarters while supporting the companies’ 13 locations throughout Michigan and Illinois.

Best Homes Title Agency, LLC is a full-service title agency founded in 2006 by Neil Sherman and Peter Schneiderman in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Today BHT is leading the industry in customer service through its continued advancements in technology offerings for both residential and commercial clients. BHT has 13 offices in the Midwest and is licensed, partnered, or set up for referral in all 50 states.