Sagent Names Perry Hilzendeger EVP of Servicing

Perry Hilzendeger EVP of Servicing, Sagent

Sagent has appointed former Wells Fargo and Homepoint Financial executive Perry Hilzendeger as its new EVP of Servicing, reporting to Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. His responsibilities with Sagent will include driving granular and nuanced innovations and execution across scaled operations with an emphasis on the customer experience and compliant programming.

“Perry will help refine Sagent’s cloud-native, open-API servicing and default platforms, ensure they’re relevant for our customers’ multivariate and complex use cases, and help drive adoption of our platforms with major bank and nonbank servicers,” said Sogorka. “Perry will also lead Sagent’s relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and work with regulators to ensure responsible, compliant innovation as we modernize our industry.”

Most recently, Hilzendeger was President of Servicing for Homepoint Financial, and prior to that, he served in key Wells Fargo executive leadership roles, including head of retail and servicing operations, leading America’s largest mortgage servicer with a $954 billion portfolio.

Hilzendeger’s focus has been on building, developing, and growing high-performing teams in both bank and nonbank mortgage lending and servicing organizations.

“Successfully powering America’s $13 trillion mortgage servicing sector requires expertise in both technology and operations, and Sagent is the only scale software provider with both,” said Hilzendeger. “They already had a formidable team of servicing software specialists, then doubled it with their acquisition of Mr. Cooper’s industry-best fintech team. I’m honored to join these and other servicing and fintech pros like COO Marianne Sullivan to fundamentally change the dynamics of America’s housing ecosystem and deliver positive homeowner outcomes.”

