McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Names Elizabeth De Silva General Counsel

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLP has announced that Elizabeth De Silva has been appointed General Counsel of the firm. She has more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate law, as well as mortgage banking.

DeSilva joined McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce as Deputy General Counsel in May of 2020, where she tracked all litigation for the firm ensuring compliance with state and federal law, administrative requirements, and client requirements.

“I’ve known Liz for over a decade before she started at McCalla, and always respected her insight and advice,” said Marty Stone, CEO of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce. “I am very happy to have her as our general counsel and leading our compliance team.”

Prior to joining the firm, DeSilva worked for some of the largest residential and mortgage banking companies in the country. She spent the prior five years as VP and Chief Servicing Counsel of Ditech Financial, where she was responsible for legal oversight of the Attorney Oversight Department which managed the default attorney referral network.

She handled several national/multi-state State Attorney General investigations and related consent judgments, as her work involved representing her clients before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Department of Justice (DOJ), Executive Office for United States Trustees (EOUST), and U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

“I am honored by the promotion to the General Counsel role,” added De Silva. “As Deputy General Counsel, I found a home at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, and I now look forward to utilizing my years of experience, both on the servicing and law firm side, to grow with my MRLP team.”

DeSilva is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, where she received a Juris Doctor, in addition to a BA in Government & Business from Texas Woman’s University. She was recently named Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce has offices nationwide in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.