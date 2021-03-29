Gateway Appoints Nick Hahn as CFO

Gateway First Bank has hired Nicholas (“Nick”) Hahn, CPA, CGMA as CFO. As CFO, Hahn will leverage his experience as a C-suite financial executive to oversee all aspects of the company’s finance and accounting functions, including financial reporting, accounting operations, budgeting and forecasting, funding, deposit operations, and asset liability management.

With more than 35 years' experience as a finance professional, Hahn has a proven track record of success with establishing best practices in banking, mortgage origination and servicing, and other financial services industries. He is well-versed in raising capital, managing equity capital investments, enhancing operational effectiveness, and creating, implementing, and transforming the infrastructures of organizations.

“Nick’s financial expertise and collaborative management style will be a great asset to the executive team,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank. “His ability to design and execute strategic plans that focus on key business drivers will improve Gateway’s efficiency and enable us to deliver results in a cost-effective way. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining Gateway, Hahn held a number of executive positions in the industry. Most recently he was the CFO of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a family-owned, $1.3 billion community bank holding company in eastern Iowa. While there, Hahn executed cost reduction initiatives that saved $100k annually, negotiated and closed million-dollar commercial loan participations, and more. Throughout his career, Hahn has developed and implemented strategic operating plans in publicly traded, private equity, and member-owned financial services organizations with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion and greater than $1 billion balance sheets. He graduated with a B.S. in accounting and management from DePaul University in Chicago, then earned his MBA in finance and policy from the University of Chicago.

“I’m thrilled to join the Gateway team and look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth and success of the organization,” said Hahn. “My own values align with Gateway’s commitment of strengthening families and communities, so I am excited to join an organization that lives and breathes their mission and values.”