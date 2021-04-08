Michael Anselmo Joins the Codilis Family of Firms

Codilis & Associates, P.C. (C&A), an end-to-end creditors’ rights and real estate law firm established to serve the needs of mortgage lenders and servicers, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Anselmo as Managing Attorney of Real Estate.

Prior to joining Codilis, Anselmo was an attorney with the Illinois office of Diaz Anselmo & Associates P.A., a multi-state creditor’s rights firm, and brings with him nine years of default servicing experience. Anselmo practices in the areas of real estate law, including REO closings and title. In his new role, Anselmo will serve as Managing Attorney of Real Estate out of the Burr Ridge, Illinois, office location of the Codilis Family of Firms.

On joining the Codilis Family of Firms, Anselmo stated, “I am extremely pleased to be joining a firm with such a resoundingly positive reputation, and for having the opportunity to take part in this dynamic teams’ solidarity. I look forward to incorporating my experience to only enhance Codilis’ real estate department’s successes.”

Adam Codilis, President of Codilis & Associates, P.C., stated, “Michael will make a great addition to the Codilis team with his fresh perspectives and established industry know-how—we know he’ll become an asset to the Codilis firms, and we’re excited to add him to our ranks.”

Established in 1977 to provide legal services throughout the state of Illinois, Codilis & Associates, P.C. is celebrating more than 40 years of serving the needs of mortgage lenders and servicers. The firms’ five-state footprint includes Codilis & Moody, P.C., established in 1988; and Codilis, Moody, & Circelli, P.C., established in 2006 to provide similar services throughout Texas and Wisconsin respectively. Codilis Law, LLC joined the Codilis Family of Firms in 2016 serving the state of Indiana; and Codilis, Moody, & Circelli, P.C. expanded its practice to cover the entire state of Wisconsin in 2017. The firms are active in the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA), the American Legal and Financial Network (ALFN), Legal League 100, USFN, as well as various bar associations and bankruptcy bar associations in their respective states.

The firms have proudly served the industry for more than a century combined, taking responsibility to represent creditors in the most effective, efficient, and responsible manner, providing "best-in-class" foreclosure, bankruptcy, and REO services. The firms continually re-invest in its technology, its people, and its processes. This commitment is reflected in the firms’ relationships with the courts, client scorecards, and its collaborative approach to resolving matters built through a decades-long commitment to excellent service. The firms understand and appreciate the technology, information, and social revolution that continue around mortgage servicing, and are committed to being the leader in this area providing services that reflect a fair and balanced approach to protecting creditor rights in the context of social and legal responsibility while continuously enhancing its services.