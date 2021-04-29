McMichael Taylor Gray Expands Into New York and Vermont

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, announced its expansion into New York and Vermont, growing its footprint to 10 states throughout the Eastern United States. The expansion will be led by MTG’s newest Partners, Greg Sanda and Anna Spacone, who bring decades of default servicing and leadership experience to the firm.

Sanda resides outside of Saratoga Springs, New York with his wife, Laura, and their two children,

and has lived and worked throughout the northeast his entire life. Born and raised in the Boston

area, Sanda graduated from the University of Massachusetts (B.B.A.) in 1999, then from George

Washington University’s Law School (J.D.) and School of Business (M.B.A.) in 2003. He has

been practicing law in Massachusetts and New York for the past 18 years.

Commenting on his new role, Sanda offered praise for MTG. “I can’t say enough about the MTG

family, which I am humbled and honored to now be a part of. I knew of MTG’s reputation as a

positive, creative, and agile firm before I arrived, but to see these qualities first hand, every day,

puts it in a whole new perspective. It is a privilege to be here.”

Spacone resides in Buffalo, New York, with her husband Nick, and one-year-old son Frank. A

recipient of the 2020 ALFN Junior Young Professionals Award, Spacone was recently recognized

for her excellent advocacy and leadership skills in the default industry. Spacone earned her

Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005 from the State University of New York, Geneseo, then her law

degree in 2009, from the University at Buffalo Law School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anna and Greg. They bring great energy and expertise within their

disciplines. We are confident they will be excellent additions to our team,” said MTG’s

Managing Partner, January Taylor. Partner Art Morris offered that “Greg and Anna are strong

additions to MTG’s leadership team. We are excited to welcome such accomplished attorneys to

the firm.”