Mortgage Service Company Partners to Debuts Coating System

ZVN Properties Inc, a mortgage field service and commercial facility maintenance verticals, announced that it has partnered with MicroShield 360 to provide its antimicrobial coating system nationwide

Through this new partnership, ZVN Properties will become a distributor and certified applicator of MicroShield’s commercial antimicrobial products nationwide.  

“We are excited to partner with MicroShield 360 to provide their innovative product to our clients, especially in today’s environment where a solution like this is needed more now than ever before,” said Bryan Lysikowski, CEO of ZVN Properties. “Adding these services to our existing portfolio will allow ZVN to continue to be a leader and innovator in our industry by helping protect our clients facilities for up to 12 months with a single application.”

MicroShield 360 is an antimicrobial coating system that is EPA registered and FDA approved for food contact surfaces. Once treated this system creates a preventative surface that protects treated areas from germs, bacteria, pathogens, and mold. 

The MicroShield 360 system is a multi-step application process that works to kill then prevent future pathogens from living on treated surfaces. The coating system is colorless and odorless, hypoallergenic and non-toxic for humans and animals, and is long-lasting. Proven through third party research, MicroShield 360’s system excels where traditional disinfectants fall short. While traditional disinfectants are effective for seconds and are a reactionary solution, this antimicrobial coating system constantly fights germs and prevents their development every second of the day.

