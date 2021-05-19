Birchwood Credit Services and NEMBC Help Provide Wounded Vet Housing

Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is giving back to the community with a donation match in conjunction with the New England Mortgage Banker's Conference resulting in $68,959 to support Homes for Our Troops' mission to build and donate specially adapted custom housing for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

Larry Avery, EVP of Sales, and Barret Elliot, Project Development Manager at Birchwood, presented a check to Homes for Our Troops, which matched the New England Mortgage Banker's Conference Gives Back initiative to help build a specially adapted house for Army Sgt. Brandon Korona and his family in Derry, New Hampshire.

Korona, a resident of Massachusetts, was injured in June 2013 while serving in the Paktika province of Afghanistan. His unit was on a route clearance mission when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device, knocking Korona unconscious and breaking his right ankle and every bone below his left knee. After four years of pain, and low quality of life, he made the decision to have doctors amputate his lower left leg.

Along with his wife Chelsea, and their newborn baby boy, Korona cannot express enough appreciation for Homes for Our Troops, and the donations of organizations like the New England Mortgage Banker's Conference and Birchwood to help build this mortgage-free, modified house. "To have a mortgage-free house that is also fully accessible will be life-changing," said Korona.

The home being built for Korona and his family will feature more than 40 major special adaptions to aid in mobility and solving safety issues: widened doorways for easy wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, pull-down shelving in the kitchen, and lowered countertops, to name a few.

Don Cooper, President at Birchwood Credit Services, said, "This organization is very near and dear to all of our hearts at Birchwood. We especially thank SGT Korona for his brave service, and his family for the sacrifices they made and continue to make to protect our country, even at great personal risk." He continues, "It is our honor to give back to this important cause and to make a difference in this wonderful family's life."

The event was held at the A.J. Letizio Enterprise Center in Windham.