Residential Mortgage Services Donates More than 30,000 Meals

Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. (RMS), a leading independent, purchase-focused mortgage lender, serving primarily the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Eastern Seaboard markets, has made financial contributions to 14 local food banks across the Company’s footprint that will provide over 30,000 meals to those in need.

RMS’s financial support was directed to various food banks in the local communities the Company serves, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. The donations represent RMS’s commitment to the regions in which the Company operates, as COVID-19 has led to record-breaking unemployment, economic disruption and food insecurity, and food banks across the nation are combatting rising food insecurity by increasing their distribution.

“RMS has always been committed to giving back to the communities that we serve,” said James Seely, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMS. “It is an honor for us to be able to help support those financially affected by the health crisis – we are all in this together.”

The recipients of RMS’s donations include:

Maryland Food Bank – Baltimore, MD – A non-profit organization leading the movement to end hunger in Maryland. (mdfoodbank.org)

New Hampshire Food Bank – Manchester, NH – Providing non-perishable food items, fresh produce, and meats to more than 425 non-profit food agencies in all corners of NH. (nhfoodbank.org)

Greater Boston Food Bank – Boston, MA – Striving, through compassion and action, to create a hunger free Eastern Massachusetts. (gbfb.org )

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – Charlotte, NC – Striving through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food. (secondharvestmetrolina.org)

Foodshare – Bloomfield, CT – Collaborates with anti-hunger organizations, policy makers, and the broader community to build effective solutions to end hunger. (site.foodshare.org)

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank – Harrisburg, PA – A non-profit organization committed to reducing hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania. (centralpafoodbank.org)

Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, SC – Striving to provide encouragement, direction, and nutritional assistance, to promote growth and wholesome independence with dignity and respect. (communitykitchenmb.org)

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – Pittsburgh, PA – The mission of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is to feed people in need and mobilize the community to eliminate hunger. (pittsburghfoodbank.org)

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn, ME – Eliminating hunger in Maine by improving access to nutritious food for people in need, building strong community partnerships, and mobilizing the public in the fight to end hunger. (gsfb.org)

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina – Raleigh, NC – A non-profit organization that has provided food for friends and neighbors facing hunger in 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for 40 years. (foodbankcenc.org)

Foodlink – Rochester, NY – The Foodlink mission is to leverage the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities. (foodlinkny.org)

South Portland Food Cupboard – Portland, ME – Committed to supporting, serving and feeding neighbors in need. (southportlandfoodcupboard.org)

Rhode Island Community Food Bank – Providence, RI – Improving the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders by advancing solutions to the problem of hunger. (rifoodbank.org)

Worcester County Food Bank – Shrewsbury, MA – Dedicated to engaging, educating, and leading Worcester County, Massachusetts in creating a hunger-free community – through partnership and advocacy. (foodbank.org)

Due to cutting edge technology and a high level of adaptability, RMS has remained fully operational and set record efficiency levels over the past two months even with 95% of employees working from home during the health crisis. Giving back to the local communities and doing its part to support those in need is a high priority for the Company during these unprecedented times.