Home / Headlines / Mr. Cooper Promotes Chris Marshall to President
Print This Post Print This Post

Mr. Cooper Promotes Chris Marshall to President

in Headlines, News 13 hours ago 120 Views

Chris Marshall - Mr Cooper - 6.23.2021

Chris Marshall

Mr. Cooper Wednesday announced the promotion of Vice Chairman Chris Marshall to President, with operating responsibility for the originations and servicing segments and key business functions including technology and digital transformation. Marshall will retain his existing responsibilities pending appointment of a new CFO. The company also disclosed that COO Tony Ebers has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Cooper Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “Having demonstrated the resilience of our company and our people during the challenges of the pandemic, we are now ready to move forward with the next chapter in our growth story. We believe we have the operational strength, innovative spirit, and financial discipline to play an even larger role in the U.S. housing and mortgage market. In this regard, we believe we can grow our servicing portfolio to $1 trillion, while delivering excellent service to our customers and investors, generating consistent returns on equity and cashflow, and providing a great working environment for our teammates. With his long track record at major financial institutions, and the contributions he’s made at Mr. Cooper over the last two and a half years, Chris is the right person to lead the business units forward towards this goal.”

Tony Ebers

Tony Ebers

Marshall joined the company in January 2019 and has been instrumental in reshaping the company’s financial function, strengthening the balance sheet, and driving higher financial performance. He has a long track record in finance, operations, technology, and mergers and acquisitions at major financial institutions including Bank of America, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Ally Bank, and was co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Capital Bank Financial Corporation. Marshall commented, “I am totally committed to our core mission of helping customers achieve their homeownership dreams and believe that this mission offers an exciting growth opportunity for Mr. Cooper and our teammates.”

Bray continued, “Since joining our team nearly six years ago, Tony Ebers has had a tremendous impact on the organization, driving the growth of our originations business, improving efficiencies in servicing, and leading multiple transactions, while positioning himself as a fierce advocate for our cultural transformation. I join the board, executive team, and teammates at all levels of the organization in thanking him for his service to the company and wishing him the best in his next steps.”

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

foreclosures

Waters Seeks Extension of Federal Foreclosure Moratoria

Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee issues letter to federal agencies requesting additional time for at-risk borrowers.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.