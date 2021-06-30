Padgett Law Group Leader Recognized by Council for Inclusion

During the 2021 FinServExpo, the annual event hosted by the Council for Inclusion in Financial Services (CFIS), Cade Holleman, M.A., Marketing Strategist for Padgett Law Group (PLG), was recognized with this year’s Catalyst Award. The award recognizes Cade “for excellence in accelerating positive impact in D&I through philanthropic efforts and/or strategic initiatives in support of underrepresented groups.”

Holleman has led PLG’s branding and marketing efforts since 2017. Of the award, he said, “I am honored to be recognized by the Council and to be included in such an esteemed group of professionals. It is particularly meaningful that this award came during Pride Month, as it reminds me to keep taking up space as my whole self, making space for others, and thanking those allies who do the same.”

“This award is well deserved. Cade continuously keeps a sharp focus on meaningful areas of development and conversation which continue to accelerate our firm culture. The value of his representation and passion for all areas of D&I makes a significant impact across the entire landscape of our firm, our industry, and beyond,” said PLG’s Chief Development Officer, Robyn Padgett.

The 2021 CFIS D&I Awards were first announced during the annual FinServExpo, held virtually June 22-23, where Holleman moderated a panel title “Exit Strategy: Planning & Preparing for PostPandemic Success”. A full list of recipients can be found here.