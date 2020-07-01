McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Expands Into Washington, Oregon, Texas

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC (MRLP) is continuing to expand its industry footprint, launching new offices in Washington, Oregon, and Texas.

Wendy Lee, the newest addition to the firm's management team, will assume the role of Managing Partner of Oregon and Washington Foreclosure and Litigation Practice. Lee brings over 17 years' experience and default servicing knowledge to the MRLP family. Marty Stone, the Managing Partner and CEO of MRLP, said, “We are honored to have Wendy join our team. As we have carefully decided to grow our firm for the future, we have been open to strategic talent and partnerships with industry leaders. Wendy has been a friend of the firm for many years and we have always experienced a close relationship and common mindset in responding to the industry’s changes. We feel that Wendy is a perfect match for the MRLP family.”

Lee said, “Despite all the negative news and impact of the pandemic and the state of emergency, this opportunity is a welcome change and a tremendous opportunity to extend the MRLP positive and diverse culture in the default servicing space in the Pacific Northwest. Building a new foreclosure practice, on a state-of-the-art case management workflow system, supported by one of the longest tenured firms in the industry, will allow us to help clients in the most efficient manner possible when the moratorium lifts.”

Furthermore, MRLP is proud to announce it will now offer its full complement of legal services throughout Texas from its Dallas “Uptown” office. Melody Jones Rickels, the Managing Partner of MRLP’s non-judicial states, and one of the most respected and recognized women in mortgage servicing, said, “Today, executives and business leaders of banks and non-bank servicers have increasingly made Dallas their center of operations in the U.S. I am thrilled at the opportunity to expand into the Lone Star state. MRLP has a history of successful, responsible expansion. Texas will be no different. We look forward to providing exceptional service to our clients in Texas.”