Home / News / Foreclosure / McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Expands Into Washington, Oregon, Texas
Print This Post Print This Post

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Expands Into Washington, Oregon, Texas

in Foreclosure, Headlines, Journal, News 16 hours ago 109 Views

Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC (MRLP) is continuing to expand its industry footprint, launching new offices in Washington, Oregon, and Texas.

Wendy Lee, the newest addition to the firm's management team, will assume the role of Managing Partner of Oregon and Washington Foreclosure and Litigation Practice. Lee brings over 17 years' experience and default servicing knowledge to the MRLP family. Marty Stone, the Managing Partner and CEO of MRLP, said, “We are honored to have Wendy join our team. As we have carefully decided to grow our firm for the future, we have been open to strategic talent and partnerships with industry leaders. Wendy has been a friend of the firm for many years and we have always experienced a close relationship and common mindset in responding to the industry’s changes. We feel that Wendy is a perfect match for the MRLP family.”

Lee said, “Despite all the negative news and impact of the pandemic and the state of emergency, this opportunity is a welcome change and a tremendous opportunity to extend the MRLP positive and diverse culture in the default servicing space in the Pacific Northwest. Building a new foreclosure practice, on a state-of-the-art case management workflow system, supported by one of the longest tenured firms in the industry, will allow us to help clients in the most efficient manner possible when the moratorium lifts.”

Melody Jones Rickels

Furthermore, MRLP is proud to announce it will now offer its full complement of legal services throughout Texas from its Dallas “Uptown” office. Melody Jones Rickels, the Managing Partner of MRLP’s non-judicial states, and one of the most respected and recognized women in mortgage servicing, said, “Today, executives and business leaders of banks and non-bank servicers have increasingly made Dallas their center of operations in the U.S. I am thrilled at the opportunity to expand into the Lone Star state. MRLP has a history of successful, responsible expansion. Texas will be no different. We look forward to providing exceptional service to our clients in Texas.”

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Ginnie Mae Announces Borrower Relief Options

New guidelines put in place to handle loans that are in delinquent. Click through to read more.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.