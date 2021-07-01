Mortgage Servicing, Legal Leaders to Discuss Reg X, COVID-19

On July 22, 2021, a select group of the industry’s most visible thought leaders from regulatory policy-making, mortgage servicing, and legal backgrounds will participate in a special webinar event: Understanding the CFPB’s Final Rule Amending Reg X for COVID-19 Borrowers. The two-hour event is organized and moderated by Padgett Law Group (PLG). Panelists include:

Brian Montgomery, Chairman & Founder, Gate House Strategies: Montgomery most recently served as Deputy Secretary, Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and has twice served as FHA Commissioner under three different administrations.

Oppenheimer spent over two decades with Freddie Mac and most recently served as Chief Risk Officer for FHA.

Eric Kaplan, Senior Advisor, Milken Institute: Kaplan is currently the Chair of the CFPB's Consumer Advisory Board.

Russell is a former Chair of the MBA’s Loan Administration Committee. (Moderating) Marissa Yaker, Esq., Managing Attorney, Padgett Law Group: Yaker Chairs the Legal League 100’s Special Initiatives Working Group and in 2020 received the DS News Top 25 Women of Law distinction, ALFN: JPEG Young Professionals Award, and the Five Star Women in Housing Rising Business Leader Award.

“With the issues to be discussed, the backgrounds of the panelists, and the timeliness of the topic, this webinar is truly something you can’t afford to miss. We encourage all of our clients and partners to participate and join us on July 22,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett.

PLG has opened registration for this one-time event to members of the industry including mortgage servicers, investors, financial institutions, vendors, and other industry stakeholders including members of the American Legal & Financial Network (ALFN) and Legal League 100 (LL100). Seats are limited to 1,000 and registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The complimentary registration link can be accessed via the link below. Inquiries, press pass requests, or advance questions can be sent to marketing@padgettlawgroup.com. PLG reserves the right to refuse, cancel, or prioritize registrations at its sole discretion.

Click here to register.