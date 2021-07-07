Padgett Law Group Web Summit Earns Media Award of Excellence

PANDIFFERENT, the Padgett Web Summit, has been recognized as part of the 2021 Apex Communications Awards, Padgett shared in a news release.

PANDIFFERENT won an Award of Excellence for COVID-19 Media in the Education & Training Category. The Apex Awards is an annual competition held by Communications Concepts, which has been conducting the Awards for 33 years.

PANDIFFERENT, launched in October 2020, is an online education event for clients and employees of Padgett Law Group (PLG). The format, unique to virtual summits in the industry, includes ten pre- recorded sessions featuring a mix of PLG leaders, clients, and industry guests, followed by a closing super session with select panelists from the day’s recordings rejoining for a live closing. Over 500 mortgage servicing professionals registered for and participated in PANDIFFERENT 2020. Topics covered major foreclosure, bankruptcy, and litigation trends and other topics important to PLG, including diversity, inclusion, and equity. Leaders from across the industry joined various panels, including senior executives from U.S. Bank, Community Loan Servicing, a360inc, Five Star Global, American Legal & Financial Network, and more.

“2020 required us to do everything differently and that included reimagining how we trained our staff and clients, which traditionally was onsite and in small groups. The PANDIFFERENT concept allowed us to reach a much larger audience, cover more timely topics, and deliver an innovative product to PLG clients that no other firm in our industry can offer,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett.

The PANDIFFERENT Padgett Web Summit returns next October 1 and registration opens Thursday, July 15 at PadgettLawGroup.com. Registration is complimentary for employees of lenders, mortgage servicers, credit unions, banks, hedge funds, investors, other financial institutions, government agencies, and local, state, and federal housing authorities. All others may request an invitation by contacting marketing@padgettlawgroup.com.

PGL is a full-service creditors' rights law firm with practices in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, and Indiana. Additionally, PLG offers national bankruptcy, replevin, business purpose loan, and loss mitigation services. The firm's practice provides exclusive representation to institutional clients such as lenders, mortgage servicers, credit unions, banks, hedge funds, investors, and other financial services industry stakeholders. Leveraging technology in its partnerships with forward-thinking clients gives PLG the ability to focus on the aggressive management and processing of delinquent or underperforming loans, providing the firm's clients with an edge when curing or resolving complex legal matters.

In 2019, PLG was recognized by MReport as a Top 25 Company to Work For and maintains active memberships with ALFN, LL100, MBA, and other industry and legal trade associations.