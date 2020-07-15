Home / Headlines / Mortgage Connect Taps Gabe Minton as CIO
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Connect Taps Gabe Minton as CIO

in Headlines, Investment, Journal, Loss Mitigation, News, Technology 8 hours ago 62 Views

Gabe Minton - Mortgage Connect - 7.15.2020Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, announced the addition of Gabe Minton as Chief Information Officer. With more than 26 years' experience developing next generation platforms, Minton joins a team made up of experienced and accomplished mortgage industry leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Gabe as CIO,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect. “The constant evolution of our best-in-class technology platform is essential to our continued growth success. I am confident that Gabe’s expansive experience and proven track record makes him the ideal candidate to head innovation efforts.”

“Mortgage Connect has achieved tremendous success by creating technologies that not only create efficiencies but also enhance the consumer’s experience,” Minton said. “I am excited to lead the company through the next stage of strategic initiatives, particularly those that will address the pressing challenges lenders and servicers face in today’s demanding environment.”

Prior to Mortgage Connect, Minton was EVP, CIO at Guild Mortgage, where he was responsible for the company’s core technology infrastructure and developing next-generation platforms and services. Minton has also served as the SVP and CIO at PHH Mortgage and, prior to that, served in senior management, strategy, and technology positions with Black Knight’s ServiceLink, Motivity Solutions, Accenture Mortgage Cadence, and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh-headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the origination, default, valuation, critical communications, and capital markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions for the nation’s lenders and servicers, including four of the top five and 17 of the top 20.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mark Calabria Applauds Decision to Review Secondary Mortgage Market

The Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must be well-capitalized to support the market during a stressed environment.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.