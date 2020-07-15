Mortgage Connect Taps Gabe Minton as CIO

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, announced the addition of Gabe Minton as Chief Information Officer. With more than 26 years' experience developing next generation platforms, Minton joins a team made up of experienced and accomplished mortgage industry leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Gabe as CIO,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect. “The constant evolution of our best-in-class technology platform is essential to our continued growth success. I am confident that Gabe’s expansive experience and proven track record makes him the ideal candidate to head innovation efforts.”

“Mortgage Connect has achieved tremendous success by creating technologies that not only create efficiencies but also enhance the consumer’s experience,” Minton said. “I am excited to lead the company through the next stage of strategic initiatives, particularly those that will address the pressing challenges lenders and servicers face in today’s demanding environment.”

Prior to Mortgage Connect, Minton was EVP, CIO at Guild Mortgage, where he was responsible for the company’s core technology infrastructure and developing next-generation platforms and services. Minton has also served as the SVP and CIO at PHH Mortgage and, prior to that, served in senior management, strategy, and technology positions with Black Knight’s ServiceLink, Motivity Solutions, Accenture Mortgage Cadence, and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh-headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the origination, default, valuation, critical communications, and capital markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions for the nation’s lenders and servicers, including four of the top five and 17 of the top 20.