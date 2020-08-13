Home Point Financial Names Perry Hilzendeger President of Servicing

Home Point Financial, mortgage lenders and servicers, on August 12 announced that Perry Hilzendeger has joined the company as President of Servicing. Hilzendeger is a 30-year veteran in the consumer finance and mortgage industry and will be responsible for leading the mortgage servicing team, delivering a superior customer experience while aligning with the organization's strategic growth expectations.

"Home Point is unique in that we retain 99% of the loans we originate for servicing," said Willie Newman, President, and CEO at Home Point Financial. "Because we stay with the customer throughout the lifetime of their loan, we are committed to providing superior customer service throughout the home ownership journey. Having Perry join our team is a huge win for our company, bringing decades of industry knowledge to elevate our customer experience to the next level."

Prior, Hilzendeger spent 30 years with Wells Fargo, most recently with Wells Fargo Home Lending in a variety of leadership positions including Head of Retail Operations, Head of Servicing Operations, SVP of Default Services, and SVP of Real Estate Servicing. His focus has been on building, developing, and growing high-performing teams across the full credit spectrum from sales, fulfillment, and servicing.

"Home Point's 'Customer for Life' commitment uniquely offers brokers incredible value with insights and touchpoints to connect and retain repeat customer business for a lifetime," said Hilzendeger. "I'm thrilled to join Home Point and lead the servicing team to exceed customer expectations throughout their entire experience with our company."