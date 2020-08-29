BSI Financial Announces Key Executive Promotions

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, today announced it has promoted Larry Goldstone to President of Capital Markets and Lending and John Lawrence to President of Servicing and Lender Services.

A 20-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Lawrence previously served as BSI’s EVP and Chief Servicing Officer, where he led the company’s Entra, ESPL and quality control groups. In his new role, Lawrence will be responsible for the overall profitability and operations of the company’s servicing and lender services businesses. Prior to joining the company, Lawrence held senior executive positions at PIMCO, PennyMac, Wells Fargo and IndyMac Bank.

Goldstone previously led BSI’s mortgage servicing rights strategy as executive vice president of capital markets. Over the past six years, he helped grow BSI into one of the top 10 buyers of flow mortgage servicing rights and developed a new retention/refinance group for the company. Prior to joining BSI, Goldstone was founder and CEO of Aventur Partners, a business consulting and investment advisory firm. He was also the co-founder, CEO and president of Thornburg Mortgage, which he built into one of the most successful mortgage real estate investment trusts.

“It’s a privilege to work with such accomplished leaders in John and Larry, who have made enormous contributions to our growth,” said Gagan Sharma, President and CEO of BSI Financial Services. “These promotions could not be more well deserved. I’m confident John and Larry will continue driving our future success as a key partner to our lender and investor clients, whether they need servicing, MSR sales or other services for their lending and servicing groups. As we leverage technology to deliver a world class consumer and client experience, Larry and John will help lead the fulfillment of that vision.”



BSI Financial Services, based in Irving, Texas, offers mortgage servicing, subservicing, special servicing, and MSR acquisition and due diligence services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Entra Solutions, BSI FInancial delivers title and escrow, collateral valuation and asset management services. Using its proprietary digital technology, such as BSI ASSET360, the company provides an advanced form of RegTech and customized solutions to create greater efficiencies for its clients. As a rated servicer by Fitch and S&P, BSI Financial is approved by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks and several private investors, and is an approved Ginnie Mae issuer. BSI Financial also has offices in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit bsifinancial.com.