Padgett Law Group Offers ‘Post COVID Reality’ Web Summit

Today Padgett Law Group (PLG) opened registration for the firm’s inaugural web summit, "PANDIFFERENT."

The summit is in response to growing client demand for digital training and education resources, and comes on the heels of the firm’s summer webinar series. That series included seven webinars devoted to various default, legal, title, and compliance issues impacted by COVID-19.

This week's announcement of PANDIFFERENT elevates the firm’s online educational offerings for clients by developing seven new sessions, six of which are pre-recorded, and one final session serving as a live closing super session to recap updates and answer attendee questions. All content will be made available on October 1 to registered attendees.

The first 150 registrants will receive a $15 coupon for UberEats to order lunch during the web summit. Event details and registration can be found at PadgettLawGroup.com/PANDIFFERENT.

Featured speakers include Robyn Padgett, Chief Development Officer; Keena Newmark, Esq., Managing Attorney of Bankruptcy; Marissa Yaker, Esq., Managing Attorney of Foreclosure; and nearly a dozen more legal, operational, and compliance leaders from the firm as well as a mix of industry partners and guest speakers.

“We responded early and aggressively as COVID-19 became a real threat to our people and operations. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve looked for creative ways to meet client needs safely and effectively. Hosting PANDIFFERENT is our way of recognizing that in these uncertain times, one thing is certain: you must have forward vision,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett. She added, “The need for high-quality legal education has increased and it is driving the evolution of our client partnerships. In this new landscape, we

are still delivering educational tools and information, but in a personal and relevant way that is safe and sustainable,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett.

Registration is free for the following registration types: employees of GSEs, regulators and other government bodies, lenders, servicers, credits unions, investors, and other financial services companies. All other interested parties may contact PLG to request an invitation for a limited registration.

Padgett Law Group (PLG) is a full-service creditors’ rights law firm with practices in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Ohio.