Martin Ford Named VP, Credit Risk, Churchill Mortgage

Churchill Mortgage, which provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the appointment of Martin Ford to VP of Credit Risk. In this role, he will lead the underwriting team to help manage risk, credit quality and product portfolios. Ford will also work closely with the company’s Secondary Marketing team.

An industry expert, Ford brings more than 30 years of experience in operations, underwriting and credit policies in the financial services industry to Churchill Mortgage. Prior to joining the Churchill team, Ford led national credit and underwriting teams at Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank and TCF Bank.

“I look forward to using my expertise in financial services to support Churchill Mortgage,” Ford said. “Churchill’s goal is to provide its customers with a world-class experience, and I am ready to use my skill set to ensure that our homebuyers are receiving the best loan products for them in the ever-changing market.”

“Churchill Mortgage, as well as the mortgage industry as a whole, has seen a record volume of business this year,” said Mike Hardwick, President and CEO of Churchill Mortgage. “Martin will be an asset to our team, helping mitigate risk while supporting underwriting operations to keep pace with our customers’ needs. His knowledge will enable us to guide our borrowers on the path to the Real American Dream of debt-free homeownership.”

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 400 employees.

As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.