McMichael Taylor Gray Names Christine Cotton COO

McMichael Taylor Gray, a multi-state creditor’s rights law firm, announced the promotion of Christine Cotton to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Cotton will lead MTG's ongoing strategic growth ensuring the firm’s commitment to excellence.

Previously, Cotton served as Director of Operations where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm. Cotton has spent the past 15 years in the default industry in many key positions with creditor’s rights firms, including Stern & Eisenberg Southern, PC and Grimsley Law Firm, LLC. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland University College.

"Christine is a trailblazer and a major contributor to MTG's success. From the beginning, she has been instrumental in building our infrastructure and our teams," said January Taylor, Managing Partner. "This promotion is a clear reflection of our commitment to our vision, our team and our clients. Christine is a proven leader and a dedicated professional. We are excited about her new role with the firm and confident her leadership and experience will continue to successfully guide us for many years to come.”

