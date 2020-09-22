Home / News / Foreclosure / McMichael Taylor Gray Names Christine Cotton COO
Christine Cotton - MTGMcMichael Taylor Gray, a multi-state creditor’s rights law firm, announced the promotion of Christine Cotton to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Cotton will lead MTG's ongoing strategic growth ensuring the firm’s commitment to excellence.

Previously, Cotton served as Director of Operations where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm. Cotton has spent the past 15 years in the default industry in many key positions with creditor’s rights firms, including Stern & Eisenberg Southern, PC and Grimsley Law Firm, LLC. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland University College.

"Christine is a trailblazer and a major contributor to MTG's success. From the beginning, she has been instrumental in building our infrastructure and our teams," said January Taylor, Managing Partner. "This promotion is a clear reflection of our commitment to our vision, our team and our clients. Christine is a proven leader and a dedicated professional. We are excited about her new role with the firm and confident her leadership and experience will continue to successfully guide us for many years to come.”

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC is a full-service default and creditor’s rights law firm delivering quality, cost-effective legal services for financial institutions throughout most of the southeast.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
