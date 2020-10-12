AHP Servicing Appoints Next President, Tim Gillis

Chicago-based AHP Servicing, a nationwide servicer of high-touch residential mortgages, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Gillis as the organization’s next president.

"We are thrilled to have Tim lead AHP Servicing's continued growth,” says Jorge Newbery, Founder and CEO of AHP Servicing. “Tim is a visionary who is decisive, hard-working and an out-of-the-box thinker. His focus on obtaining mutually-beneficial results will create positive outcomes for AHP, our team, our investors, and borrowers.

Gillis brings 25 years of lending and servicing experience to the country’s only crowd-funded residential loan servicer. Prior to initially joining AHP Servicing in June as the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Gillis held executive positions providing products and services to Hedge Fund and Capital Market clients.

Gillis is honored and excited at the opportunity to create an entrepreneurial organization that focuses on ownership and accountability.

“I look forward to working with the AHP Team to grow this dynamic, nimble company into a market leader,” says Gillis.

About AHP Servicing

Since 2008, AHP has helped thousands of families nationwide resolve their unaffordable mortgage debt. The AHP way is win-win-win for borrowers, lenders and America’s communities. AHP maximizes lenders’ returns with an outcome-focused approach to achieve rapid mutually-beneficial solutions. AHP Servicing is committed to helping those struggling to pay their mortgage find solutions to stay in their home and keep chasing the American dream.

AHP Servicing uses the latest mortgage technology as well as dedicated asset managers to offer borrowers unsurpassed capabilities and support. For more information, visit www.ahpservicing.com.

(Via Newswire.com.)