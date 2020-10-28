Home / Headlines / Orlans PC Founder Appointed to Michigan’s Attorney Discipline Board
Orlans PC Founder Appointed to Michigan’s Attorney Discipline Board

The founder of Orlans PC in Troy, Michigan, Linda Orlans, has been selected by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the state's Attorney Discipline Board (ADB). She is one of six lawyers appointed for a three-year term. The board is responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct of lawyers.

“It is a great honor to serve as a member of the ADB. I look forward to working with the esteemed members of the Board to assure the standards of our profession are maintained at the highest ethical level,” said Orlans, who founded the multi-state law firm focused on real estate law. She also has founded or acquired numerous companies in the legal, real estate, and title industries.

As a pioneer in making legal services more affordable and accessible, she  implemented lean practices and innovative approaches to the practice of law, according to a press release announcing her appointment. Under her leadership, the law firm has achieved numerous awards in the financial services industry including the Diamond Award of Excellence from America’s Mortgage Banking Attorneys for 12 consecutive years.

Orlans is a Trustee at Michigan State College of Law, where she has served as Chair of the Board and has been recognized as The George Bashara Distinguished Alumni of the Year. She founded Women Executives in Banking and has been appointed Trustee for the State Building Authority, State of Michigan and is a member of International Women’s Forum.

A long-term champion for Detroit, her extensive community involvement includes leadership roles with the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Opera Theatre, Junior Achievement, THAW and Beyond Basics. She has been recognized and received numerous awards as Business Leader of the Year from Northwood University, Winning Futures, DBusiness and as the Birmingham Community Social Impact Leader.

Orlans PC is a women-owned firm concentrating its practice in end-to-end credit and mortgage default related legal services. Other Orlans companies include eTitle, eVantage, Revlegal and Towne Auction. For more information, visit orlans.com.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
