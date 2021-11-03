Lower Fintech Names New CTO

Lower, a multi-channel fintech aimed at helping consumers build wealth through homeownership, has named Bill Kaper as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Kaper brings decades of technology expertise to the company, serving stints as CTO for Silicon Valley fintech Huckleberry, leading engineering for insurtech unicorn turned publicly traded company Root Insurance [ROOT], and at Amazon where he most notably oversaw product and software engineering of their language translation software and machine translation applied science initiatives.

"Bill will be instrumental in executing our aggressive product and technology innovation roadmap. He's the perfect infusion of experience, leadership, and strategic vision we wanted for our tech team," said Co-Founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "We're proud to add him to the team and get to work making the homebuying process more accessible and frictionless for our customers."

With Kaper at the helm, Lower plans to expand upon and enhance its existing products to further speed up and create a more comprehensive homebuying process.

"My own experience financing through Lower when I moved to Columbus in 2019 showed me the innovation occurring at the company and how it differed from competitors. It was the fastest and easiest closing I had ever experienced. When Dan approached me about the CTO role and shared his vision for building a world-class product and engineering organization, I was intrigued," said Kaper. "But when I heard him talk about how Lower is obsessed with the customer experience and wants to serve them in all phases of their journey, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."