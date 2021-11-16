Cenlar Adds Scott Goldman as VP of Issues Management

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced that Scott Goldman has joined the company as VP of Issues Management, supporting Cenlar’s business controls team.

In this role, Goldman will be responsible for leading a centralized Cenlar Issues Management Team that will execute on resolving issues and control deficiencies in an effective and timely manner.

“An accomplished banker, with an impressive background in management, compliance, and operations, Scott is a valuable asset to our team,” said Cenlar's Chief Control Officer, Lynn Tarantino.

Goldman has nearly 20 years' experience in the mortgage servicing industry, with extensive knowledge in the areas of operations, corporate treasury, finance, and risk management. Prior to joining Cenlar, Goldman was Senior Director of Mortgage Servicing at Ally Financial, where he was responsible for all strategic activities for the bank, including developing operational best practices for risk assessments to test applicable federal and state laws and regulations. He was also paramount in establishing the bank’s first line of defense to oversee multiple high-risk vendors and monitor operations.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team. My goal here is to really set a standard that enables Cenlar to continue to provide the highest quality service experience to our clients and their homeowners,” said Goldman.

Goldman has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and holds a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation. He also earned his Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) certification from the Mortgage Bankers Association.