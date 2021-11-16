Home / Headlines / Cenlar Adds Scott Goldman as VP of Issues Management
Print This Post Print This Post

Cenlar Adds Scott Goldman as VP of Issues Management

in Headlines, News 23 hours ago 120 Views

Scott Goldman - Cenlar FSB - 11.16.2021

Scott Goldman

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced that Scott Goldman has joined the company as VP of Issues Management, supporting Cenlar’s business controls team.

In this role, Goldman will be responsible for leading a centralized Cenlar Issues Management Team that will execute on resolving issues and control deficiencies in an effective and timely manner.

“An accomplished banker, with an impressive background in management, compliance, and operations, Scott is a valuable asset to our team,” said Cenlar's Chief Control Officer, Lynn Tarantino.

Goldman has nearly 20 years' experience in the mortgage servicing industry, with extensive knowledge in the areas of operations, corporate treasury, finance, and risk management. Prior to joining Cenlar, Goldman was Senior Director of Mortgage Servicing at Ally Financial, where he was responsible for all strategic activities for the bank, including developing operational best practices for risk assessments to test applicable federal and state laws and regulations. He was also paramount in establishing the bank’s first line of defense to oversee multiple high-risk vendors and monitor operations.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team. My goal here is to really set a standard that enables Cenlar to continue to provide the highest quality service experience to our clients and their homeowners,” said Goldman.

Goldman has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and holds a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation. He also earned his Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) certification from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 17 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Sales to Taper Off in 2022

A combination of increased inventory and rising rates will play a role in weakening the housing market over the next 12 months.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.