Nayda McKain Promoted by Cenlar to VP, Human Resources

Nayda McKain, VP, Human Resources Business Partner, Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has promoted Nayda McKain to the role of VP, Human Resources Business Partner. McKain joined Cenlar in 2019 as Director, Senior Human Resources Business Partner, where she acted as a strategic partner and trusted advisor to the executive leadership team by delivering plans to drive organizational change, employee engagement, process improvements, and business continuity.

“Nayda’s promotion is well-deserved. She is a valuable member of the team, and a transformational leader who continues to help Cenlar achieve business goals by providing guidance on employee relations, retention, recruitment, performance management, compensation, leadership and employee training,” said Cenlar VP of Human Resources Kimberly A. Matthews.

Throughout her career, McKain has managed several business functions which not only include human resources, but also, risk management operations, compliance, events management, facilities management, and financial planning.

Before joining Cenlar, McKain was at Fannie Mae where she was Chief of Staff for the Southeast and Northeast Regional Sales Division. She developed the strategic roadmap to align sales talent with enterprise goals, and coached the leadership team on how to drive business strategies to achieve KPI objectives. She has also held positions at AIG Life Insurance Companies, and Wells Fargo.

“In this role, I will lead a team of HR professionals and work closely with executive leadership to advise on human capital functions and continue to deliver on Cenlar’s business strategy,” added McKain.

Cenlar currently employs more than 4,000 nationwide, and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

