a360inc Further Expands Real Estate Settlement Services

a360inc, a portfolio company of Knox Capital and a technology and outsourcing solutions provider to the legal and financial services industries, announced the acquisition of Express Notary Services (ENS), a national notary and signing services provider based out of Irvine, California.

Founded in 2003, Express Notary Services provides national notarization and signing services and is one of the larger independent service providers to the real estate and legal marketplaces. ENS’s advanced CloseClear signing technology platform allows clients to fulfill their signing needs directly through the platform in a self-service model or through a variety of full-service options including vendor management, training, placement, document quality control, and a multitude of reporting capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome the Express Notary Services team and add their CloseClear technology platform into the a360inc family. a360inc has remained laser-focused on introducing best-in-class technology and services capabilities to industry pockets where innovation and options have lagged market needs,” said a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley. “With this latest addition to our lender and legal services portfolio, we will be able to offer a variety of solution models to our legal, lender and settlement services partners—from the full-service outsourcing of panel management, order placement, and quality control, to lighter platform-based technology solutions, including remote online notarization (RON) solutions.”

“We have been blessed to have a caring and hard-working staff that has been a tremendous help in getting us to this point. It’s exciting to have our company and leading delivery platform, CloseClear, be chosen by a360inc to assist with expanding their footprint in the closing and settlement services arena,” said Express Notary Services CEO, Henry Davidson. “All of us have worked hard to get here and we are anxious to contribute to a very bright future with the a360inc family.