AHP Servicing Appoints New President

Chicago-based AHP Servicing has announced that Eric Seabrook, former EVP, Head of Business Development at Selene Finance LP, has joined the company as President. Seabrook will begin his tenure by preparing AHP to service government loans, such as FHA and VA.

"I've known Eric for years, and am thrilled to have him join the AHP team. I am confident that he's going to do great work for AHP Servicing," said AHP CEO Jorge Newbery. "His successes at Selene, PHH, LenderLive, and Marix speak to his industry knowledge and professional abilities."

In addition to servicing loans for third parties, AHP Servicing invests in and services non-performing loans that have the potential to be restructured or settled rather than being written off.

"AHP Servicing is a new kind of loan servicing company, focusing on both helping the borrowers and offering clients innovative solutions that drive results," said Seabrook. "I am excited to be part of the AHP family, working with their committed team to continue the impressive growth."