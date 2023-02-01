Webinar Spotlight: Servicing Tech, Mortgage Data & More

The Five Star Webinar Series has hit the ground running in 2023 with several exciting presentations on the books for the weeks ahead. Check out what's on the calendar, register for these upcoming events, and check out our archive of past webinars on-demand via the links below!

Getting Servicing Technology Approved: From Concept to Completion in 90 Days

February 8, 1-2 p.m. CT

Presented by OrangeGrid

In the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar Series, OrangeGrid CEO, Todd Mobraten, will be joined by mortgage servicing professionals to discuss how to get a mortgage servicing technology project approved and executed in a 90-day timeframe. Default departments typically take a backseat when it comes to budget allocations for digital transformation, and this webinar will empower business stakeholders to navigate internal obstacles and take the necessary steps toward improving their processes as the real estate cycle continues its shift towards default loan servicing.

Panelists:

Todd Mobraten, CEO, OrangeGrid (moderator)

James Campbell, EVP & Head of Servicing, Flagstar Bank

Jarrad Lewis, VP, Operations, OrangeGrid

James Vinci, CTO, Selene Finance

Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing

February 15, 1-2 p.m. CT

Presented by Sagent

Higher rates and fintech advances make 2023 a golden age for mortgage servicers, with steadier revenue from lower payoff probability and deeper relationships from better use of customer data. But 2023 will also be the age of consumer data accountability for both lenders and the fintechs that power them. Don’t miss this deep dive with top servicing and fintech pros who will cover:

What consumers expect from engagement and privacy/protection perspectives

The best consumer engagement practices in a 2023 regulatory context

Top consumer data risks lender/servicers and fintechs have in 2023

Who among borrowers, lender/servicers, and fintechs own consumer data

Panelists:

Wendy Lee, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Sagent (moderator)

Vanessa Arias, Senior Corporate Counsel, Altisource

Jan Duke, COO, a360inc

Sara Lazarus, VP of Trust & Security, Stavvy

Getting the Most From Vendor Relationships

March 16, 1-2 p.m. CT

Presented by Boston National

A lot changed during the pandemic. Maybe your vendor mix should, too. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of new processes and technologies that have raised the bar on vendor products, performance, and pricing. As moratoriums lift and foreclosures heat up, there is much to be gained by servicers willing to re-evaluate their vendor rosters against new risk, cost, and efficiency KPIs. Webinar highlights will include using a champion/challenger model to reduce risk while improving vendor performance, the advantages of today’s diversified product mixes, and leveraging vendor partnerships to offset workforce adjustments while improving service experiences.

Panelists:

Sean Cooke, VP, National Sales, Boston National Title

Cheri Kluft, President, Boston National Title of California & SVP, National Sales, Boston National Title

And check out our back catalog of webinars—all available on-demand.