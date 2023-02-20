Webinar Spotlight: Catch Up With Dives Into Servicing Tech, Consumer Data & More

The Five Star Webinar Series has hit the ground running in 2023 with recent and upcoming presentations from Five Star's partners at OrangeGrid, Sagent, and Boston National Title. With plenty more to come, we invite you to dive into our back catalog of the Five Star Webinar Series. It's industry subject-matter expertise. on-demand.

March 30, 2023 - Getting the Most From Vendor Relationships

Sponsored by Boston National Title

A lot changed during the pandemic. Maybe your vendor mix should, too. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of new processes and technologies that have raised the bar on vendor products, performance, and pricing. As moratoriums lift and foreclosures heat up, there is much to be gained by servicers willing to re-evaluate their vendor rosters against new risk, cost, and efficiency KPIs. Webinar highlights will include using a champion/challenger model to reduce risk while improving vendor performance, the advantages of today’s diversified product mixes, and leveraging vendor partnerships to offset workforce adjustments while improving service experiences. Featuring these panelists:

Sean Cooke, VP, Boston National Title

Cheri Kluft, President, Boston National Title of California & SVP, National Sales, Boston National Title

February 15, 2023 - Consumer Data Benefits & Risks in the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing

Sponsored by Sagent

Higher rates and fintech advances make 2023 a golden age for mortgage servicers, with steadier revenue from lower payoff probability and deeper relationships from better use of customer data. But 2023 will also be the age of consumer data accountability for both lenders and the fintechs that power them. Don’t miss this deep dive with top servicing and fintech pros who will cover: What consumers expect from engagement and privacy/protection perspectives; the best consumer engagement practices in a 2023 regulatory context; top consumer data risks lender/servicers and fintechs have in 2023; and who among borrowers, lender/servicers, and fintechs own consumer data. Panelists include:

Wendy Lee, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Sagent (moderator)

Vanessa Arias, Senior Corporate Counsel, Altisource

Jan Duke, COO, a360inc

Sara Lazarus, VP of Trust & Security, Stavvy

February 8, 2023 - Getting Servicing Technology Approved: From Concept to Completion in 90 Days

Sponsored by OrangeGrid

In the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar Series, OrangeGrid CEO, Todd Mobraten, will be joined by mortgage servicing professionals to discuss how to get a mortgage servicing technology project approved and executed in a 90-day timeframe. Default departments typically take a backseat when it comes to budget allocations for digital transformation, and this webinar will empower business stakeholders to navigate internal obstacles and take the necessary steps toward improving their processes as the real estate cycle continues its shift towards default loan servicing. Featuring these panelists:

Todd Mobraten, CEO, OrangeGrid (moderator)

James Campbell, EVP & Head of Servicing, Flagstar Bank

Jarrad Lewis, VP, Operations, OrangeGrid

James Vinci, CTO, Selene Finance

November 9, 2022 - Talking About Title: Behind the Transactions

Sponsored by Selene Title

When it comes to the topic of title, attention to detail and engagement with the right partners can both streamline originations and help prevent problems later in the life of the loan. How does title facilitate risk reduction? Why is title critical in the arena of single-family rental, build-for-rent, and bulk transactions? What are the possible implications on the default side when proper due diligence isn’t done upfront? Join us for the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar series, presented by Selene Title, as we share conversation and insights with representatives of Selene Title, RCN Capital, SVN | SFR Capital Management, and Elite Commercial Closings. Featuring these panelists:

Kevin Beach, EVP, Selene Title

Jeff Cline, CEO, SVN | SFR Capital Management

Deborah Ordille, COO, RCN Capital

Felicia Watson, Corporate Counsel, Elite Commercial Closings

October 5, 2022 - Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market

Sponsored by PHH Mortgage

Hear first-hand from three industry experts about how subservicing is helping lenders & MSR owners hedge in a contracting origination market. It’s a 360-degree perspective on the subservicing industry. Featuring these panelists:

Donny Atkins, Director of Servicing, MLD Mortgage dba The Money Store

Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage

Seth Sprague, Director of Consulting Services, Richey May

August 31, 2022 - Up and Running: Building a Reality-Based, 50-State Loss Mit Signing Solution

Sponsored by Boston National Title

The idea of a national digital signing platform has been tantalizing mortgage servicers with promises of speedy loan modifications and happy borrowers since before COVID-19 hit. But actually building and implementing one that satisfies servicer, investor, borrower, and state requirements across all 50 states? Five Star joins with Boston National to tackle this challenging topic on how to build a national, fully digital signing platform that actually works as promised. Join us for a complimentary webinar presentation featuring subject-matter experts from Boston National Title, Escrow Tab, and Stavvy. Featuring these panelists:

Sean Cooke, VP, National Sales, Boston National Title

Shane Hartzler, Chief Strategy Officer, Stavvy

Brendon Weiss, Co-Founder, Escrow Tab

August 10, 2022 - Doing Due Diligence Right: Why It’s Critical in Today’s Housing Market

Sponsored by Selene Diligence

Join Five Star and Selene Diligence for an exclusive, complimentary webinar on the topic of new origination due diligence in the mortgage market. Panelists dive into the topic by discussing why origination diligence is important, current challenges including rate increases and inflation, and how due diligence can help prevent negative impacts on the secondary market. Featuring these panelists:

Laura Ferris, EVP, Selene Diligence

Lisa Heitzmann, COO, Deephaven Mortgage

Mike Smeltzer, SVP for Non-QM Product, Newrez

July 18, 2022 - Is 2022-23 Really the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing?

Sponsored by Sagent

With rates spiking above 5% after record refis put most first-liens into rates at or below 4%, many say it’s the golden age of servicing. But will prepay speeds stay as low as some predict? Will cash flow continue to support MSR valuations? And what’s the role of fintech to keep consumers happy as MSRs transfer among servicers? This all-star panel will go deep on all of these questions and give servicing pros the playbook you need to win in this cycle. Featuring these panelists:

Dan Sogorka, President and CEO, Sagent

Seth Sprague, Director, Richey May

Jay Jones, EVP of Servicing, Mr. Cooper

Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage

June 8, 2022 - Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk

Sponsored by Incenter

Learn how servicers can leverage the new wave of mobile appraisal and inspection technology to increase their visibility into properties, scale inspections, improve the speed of decision-making and verify the condition of properties more quickly. Featuring these panelists:

Tom M. Piercy, Managing Director, Incenter Mortgage Advisors, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter

Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management

May 24, 2022 - Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management

Sponsored by Messagepoint

Join Messagepoint to learn how to take back control of the borrower communication process to reduce cycle times and costs, control authoring and review cycles, and much more. Featuring these panelists:

Patrick Kehoe, EVP of Product Management, Messagepoint

Duwaine Thomas, Executive Consultant, Newbold Advisors LLC

May 2, 2022 - Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology

Sponsored by Salesforce

Join representatives from Five Star and Salesforce to discuss the dawn of Digital Lending 2.0 amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations. Featuring these panelists:

Jaime Becharas, Industry Go To Market Director, Mortgage Advisor, Salesforce

Sam Schey, EVP of Partnerships, Rocket Mortgage

April 19, 2022 - Sub-Servicing: Regulations, Compliance, and Maximizing ROI

Sponsored by Selene

Join Five Star Institute and Selene Finance for a complimentary webinar where we’ll discuss the benefits of sub-servicing, how to navigate and ensure compliance with government regulations, and how to maximize ROI for all parties involved. Featuring these panelists:

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

JT Grubbs, EVP of Loan Servicing, Selene

Candace Russell, VP, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

March 24, 2022 - Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes

Sponsored by Altisource

As foreclosure moratoria end and volumes slowly begin to increase, industry experts discuss loss mitigation efforts, ensuring compliance, and how technology can assist. Featuring these panelists:

Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Default Servicing Operations, Flagstar Bank

David Zielesch, Director of Nationwide Foreclosure Operations, Altisource

John Dunnery, VP, Claims, Mr. Cooper

March 23, 2022 - Reflections and Projections: Lessons Learned from 2021 and the Outlook for 2022

Sponsored by Radian

Learn from our panel of experts as they examine the current state of the REO industry, how 2022 is shaping up so far, and more. Featuring these panelists:

Andrew Oliverson, VP of REO, Homegenius

David Bolos, VP of Operations, Pyramid Platform, Radian

Jacquelyn Pardue, Head of Procurement, LoanCare

Robert Norrell, COO, Dakota Asset Services

February 17, 2022 - Construction, Capital, and a Strong Foundation for 2022

Sponsored by Granite Risk Management

Join leaders from capital and risk management service providers for a webinar discussing the world of construction lending and the current nuances affecting the construction industry. Featuring these panelists:

Abhishek Singh, Senior Director, Weichert Realtors Pendarvis Company

Bill McDonald, Director of Construction Management, Lima One Capital

Justin Parker, CFO, RCN Capital

January 21, 2022 - Restarting the Servicing Engine: Loss Mitigation After the Pandemic

Sponsored by Aspen Grove Solutions

Join DS News and Aspen Grove Solutions to discover how to effectively manage loss mitigation and maintain a servicing operation in a fluid industry in the post-pandemic world. Featuring these panelists: