Webinar Spotlight: Experts Discuss Servicing, Loss Mit, and More

The Five Star Webinar Series has ramped up in strong fashion this past year, as we've been proud to host more than a dozen webinars featuring an array of subject-matter experts and topics. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with our families, we hope you'll find something to be thankful for as you look back on the highlights from this year below.

January 21, 2022 - Restarting the Servicing Engine: Loss Mitigation After the Pandemic

Sponsored by Aspen Grove Solutions

Join DS News and Aspen Grove Solutions to discover how to effectively manage loss mitigation and maintain a servicing operation in a fluid industry in the post-pandemic world. Featuring these panelists:

John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Selene Finance LP

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

Matt Douglas, VP, Mortgage Policy, Housing Policy Council

Scott Holzmeister, SVP, ServiceMac, LLC

February 16, 2022 - The Human Touch: Why the Rise of Technology Still Requires Empathy

Sponsored by Sourcepoint

Join Sourcepoint and an esteemed group of speakers to discover how taking an empathetic approach to forbearance can help smooth out challenging interactions and promote customer loyalty. Featuring these panelists:

John Lawrence, EVP Specialty Servicing, Selene Finance LP

Patrick Coon, Mortgage Industry Consultant

Stephen Staid, EVP of Mortgage Practice Strategy, Sourcepoint

Steve Schachter, EVP and Market Leader, Sourcepoint

February 17, 2022 - Construction, Capital, and a Strong Foundation for 2022

Sponsored by Granite Risk Management

Join leaders from capital and risk management service providers for a webinar discussing the world of construction lending and the current nuances affecting the construction industry. Featuring these panelists:

Abhishek Singh, Senior Director, Weichert Realtors Pendarvis Company

Bill McDonald, Director of Construction Management, Lima One Capital

Justin Parker, CFO, RCN Capital

March 23, 2022 - Reflections and Projections: Lessons Learned from 2021 and the Outlook for 2022

Sponsored by Radian

Learn from our panel of experts as they examine the current state of the REO industry, how 2022 is shaping up so far, and more. Featuring these panelists:

Andrew Oliverson, VP of REO, Homegenius

David Bolos, VP of Operations, Pyramid Platform, Radian

Jacquelyn Pardue, Head of Procurement, LoanCare

Robert Norrell, COO, Dakota Asset Services

March 24, 2022 - Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes

Sponsored by Altisource

As foreclosure moratoria end and volumes slowly begin to increase, industry experts discuss loss mitigation efforts, ensuring compliance, and how technology can assist. Featuring these panelists:

Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Default Servicing Operations, Flagstar Bank

David Zielesch, Director of Nationwide Foreclosure Operations, Altisource

John Dunnery, VP, Claims, Mr. Cooper

April 19, 2022 - Sub-Servicing: Regulations, Compliance, and Maximizing ROI

Sponsored by Selene

Join Five Star Institute and Selene Finance for a complimentary webinar where we’ll discuss the benefits of sub-servicing, how to navigate and ensure compliance with government regulations, and how to maximize ROI for all parties involved. Featuring these panelists:

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

JT Grubbs, EVP of Loan Servicing, Selene

Candace Russell, VP, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

May 2, 2022 - Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology

Sponsored by Salesforce

Join representatives from Five Star and Salesforce to discuss the dawn of Digital Lending 2.0 amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations. Featuring these panelists:

Jaime Becharas, Industry Go To Market Director, Mortgage Advisor, Salesforce

Sam Schey, EVP of Partnerships, Rocket Mortgage

May 24, 2022 - Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management

Sponsored by Messagepoint

Join Messagepoint to learn how to take back control of the borrower communication process to reduce cycle times and costs, control authoring and review cycles, and much more. Featuring these panelists:

Patrick Kehoe, EVP of Product Management, Messagepoint

Duwaine Thomas, Executive Consultant, Newbold Advisors LLC

June 8, 2022 - Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk

Sponsored by Incenter

Learn how servicers can leverage the new wave of mobile appraisal and inspection technology to increase their visibility into properties, scale inspections, improve the speed of decision-making and verify the condition of properties more quickly. Featuring these panelists:

Tom M. Piercy, Managing Director, Incenter Mortgage Advisors, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter

Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management

July 18, 2022 - Is 2022-23 Really the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing?

Sponsored by Sagent

With rates spiking above 5% after record refis put most first-liens into rates at or below 4%, many say it’s the golden age of servicing. But will prepay speeds stay as low as some predict? Will cash flow continue to support MSR valuations? And what’s the role of fintech to keep consumers happy as MSRs transfer among servicers? This all-star panel will go deep on all of these questions and give servicing pros the playbook you need to win in this cycle. Featuring these panelists:

Dan Sogorka, President and CEO, Sagent

Seth Sprague, Director, Richey May

Jay Jones, EVP of Servicing, Mr. Cooper

Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage

August 10, 2022 - Doing Due Diligence Right: Why It’s Critical in Today’s Housing Market

Sponsored by Selene Diligence

Join Five Star and Selene Diligence for an exclusive, complimentary webinar on the topic of new origination due diligence in the mortgage market. Panelists dive into the topic by discussing why origination diligence is important, current challenges including rate increases and inflation, and how due diligence can help prevent negative impacts on the secondary market. Featuring these panelists:

Laura Ferris, EVP, Selene Diligence

Lisa Heitzmann, COO, Deephaven Mortgage

Mike Smeltzer, SVP for Non-QM Product, Newrez

August 31, 2022 - Up and Running: Building a Reality-Based, 50-State Loss Mit Signing Solution

Sponsored by Boston National Title

The idea of a national digital signing platform has been tantalizing mortgage servicers with promises of speedy loan modifications and happy borrowers since before COVID-19 hit. But actually building and implementing one that satisfies servicer, investor, borrower, and state requirements across all 50 states? Five Star joins with Boston National to tackle this challenging topic on how to build a national, fully digital signing platform that actually works as promised. Join us for a complimentary webinar presentation featuring subject-matter experts from Boston National Title, Escrow Tab, and Stavvy. Featuring these panelists:

Sean Cooke, VP, National Sales, Boston National Title

Shane Hartzler, Chief Strategy Officer, Stavvy

Brendon Weiss, Co-Founder, Escrow Tab

October 5, 2022 - Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market

Sponsored by PHH Mortgage

Hear first-hand from three industry experts about how subservicing is helping lenders & MSR owners hedge in a contracting origination market. It’s a 360-degree perspective on the subservicing industry. Featuring these panelists:

Donny Atkins, Director of Servicing, MLD Mortgage dba The Money Store

Chris Sabbe, SVP Enterprise Sales, PHH Mortgage

Seth Sprague, Director of Consulting Services, Richey May

November 9, 2022 - Talking About Title: Behind the Transactions

Sponsored by Selene Title

When it comes to the topic of title, attention to detail and engagement with the right partners can both streamline originations and help prevent problems later in the life of the loan. How does title facilitate risk reduction? Why is title critical in the arena of single-family rental, build-for-rent, and bulk transactions? What are the possible implications on the default side when proper due diligence isn’t done upfront? Join us for the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar series, presented by Selene Title, as we share conversation and insights with representatives of Selene Title, RCN Capital, SVN | SFR Capital Management, and Elite Commercial Closings. Featuring these panelists: