McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Expands Ownership, Evictions Management Teams

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP (MRLP) has announced that Michael Gonzales, Managing Partner of West Coast Litigation and Foreclosure, has been named Member and Owner at the firm. MRLP has also promoted A. Drew Powers to the role of Managing Partner of the firm’s National Evictions Team.

Gonzales joined MRLP in 2017, and is based in the firm’s Long Beach, California office. Gonzales focuses his practice primarily on the representation of secured creditors, equity holders, and investors in state and federal court litigation, evictions, and non-judicial foreclosures in California and Nevada. Prior to joining the firm, Gonzales started his career in-house at a major servicer before entering private practice, giving him a unique perspective on client needs.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to join the ownership team at MRLP,” said Gonzales. “Since opening the original California office in 2011, my team and I have worked extremely hard to provide best in class service to our clients, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in work product. I am very thankful for the recognition and inspired to work even harder to achieve our collective goals and enjoy the journeys with such wonderful people.”

Powers started at MRLP in 2011 as an Associate, and has been a Partner at the firm since 2015. She has extensive knowledge of residential real estate law, with a special focus on creditors’ rights, as well as Georgia foreclosure and eviction law. Powers is an authority on the Georgia and Alabama eviction and foreclosure processes. In addition to this, she has also handled a wide-range of ancillary matters related to the representation of lenders and government sponsored entities, including but not limited to excess proceeds, third-party sales, tax sale issues, post-sale eviction litigation, sale rescissions, compliance issues, FDCPA and RESPA disputes, bankruptcy matters, and title clearance issues. Her broad range of experience enables her to deliver the firm’s clients significant expertise and first-rate customer service.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named Managing Partner of the Evictions and National Evictions Management Group,” added Powers. “That’s where I began my career at MRLP nearly 12 years ago, so in a way, I feel like I’m going back to my roots! The team is dynamic, dedicated and driven, and I look forward to enhancing and growing the practice. I’m so very excited to be ringing in the New Year with this next chapter in my career at the firm I love so dearly.”

Established in 1982, MRLP is a provider of legal services to the financial services and mortgage banking industries, with offices in in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.