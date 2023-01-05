Kim McClain Sworn in as HUD Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations

Dr. Kimberly A. McClain has been sworn in as the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s (HUD) Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 19, 2022.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dr. Kimberly McClain as HUD’s Assistant Secretary for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who administered the oath of office to Assistant Secretary McClain during a ceremony at HUD’s headquarters. “An Air Force veteran and skillful public servant, Dr. McClain’s experience in government affairs, international relations, and policy development will prove invaluable to our team at HUD. From building relationships in Congress to forging bonds across intergovernmental partners, her leadership will be critical to HUD’s goal to create affordable, inclusive, and resilient communities across America.”

As Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations, Dr. McClain will serve as principal advisor to HUD’s Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and senior staff with respect to legislative affairs, Congressional relations, and policy matters impacting federal, state, and local governments, and public and private interest groups.

Assistant Secretary McClain most recently served in the Biden-Harris Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). She is a retired U.S. Air Force Officer with more than 25 years of experience, including leading congressional strategy for the Air Force, specializing in political affairs for the Joint Staff, and working in policy development at the U.S. Department of Defense. She earned her Ph.D. in international business from Northcentral University, an M.S. in Human Relations and International Business from Amberton University, and her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“It’s my true honor to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations,” said HUD Assistant Secretary McClain. “I have seen first-hand the positive impact of access to affordable housing and economic mobility, and I’m ecstatic to help equip, grow, and develop the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations as to build this team’s relationships among key stakeholders on the Hill and across government. I thank Secretary Fudge for this opportunity and look forward to leading as I have in public service, and as an Air Force Officer: ‘Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All I Do.’”