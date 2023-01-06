FHFA Releases 2023 Scorecard for GSEs, Common Securitization Solutions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has released the 2023 Scorecard for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and their joint venture, Common Securitization Solutions, LLC (CSS).

The FHFA releases an annual Scorecard to communicate and provide public awareness of its priorities and expectations for the GSEs and CSS.

The 2023 Scorecard focuses on specific goals set forth by the GSEs that address affordability, fair lending, and equity, in addition to modernizing single-family appraisal processes and continuing to prioritize climate risks. The Scorecard also ensures that the GSEs employ effective risk management systems and maintain sufficient liquidity to sustain operations through severe stress events.

For all Scorecard items, the GSEs and CSS will be assessed based on the following criteria:

Each GSE’s products and programs foster liquid, competitive, efficient, and resilient housing finance markets that support affordable, sustainable, and equitable access to homeownership and rental housing.

Each GSE conducts business in a safe and sound manner.

Each GSE meets expectations under all FHFA requirements, including those pertaining to capital, liquidity, and credit risk transfer.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac continue to manage operations while in conservatorship in a manner that preserves and conserves assets through the prudent stewardship of GSE resources.

Each GSE cooperates and collaborates with the FHFA to meet the conservator’s priorities and guidance throughout the course of the year.

Each GSE delivers work products that are high-quality, thorough, creative, effective, and timely, and that consider effects on homeowners, multifamily property owners, and renters, the Enterprises, the industry, and other stakeholders.

Each GSE ensures that diversity, equity, and inclusion remain top priorities in strategic planning, operations, and business development.

“The Annual Scorecard is an important tool for ensuring that the Enterprises operate in a safe and sound manner and fulfill their mission requirements," said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “The 2023 Scorecard builds on the progress made in 2022 to strengthen the Enterprises' capital position, while advancing equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and rental housing."